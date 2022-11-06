President Ruto Threatens to Deploy KDF Soldiers To Deal With Bandits

President William Ruto has threatened to deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers to tackle cattle rustling in the North Rift regon.

Speaking on Saturday November 5 in Samburu County the Head of State told the locals that he will end cattle rustling in the insecurity-prone area.

“I want to tell them not to try me. They should look for other alternative sources of livelihood. I cannot sit down and allow to see some people take us back when we need to be moving forward,”

“We are tired of our people dying and students dropping from school. Don’t play around with our temper. We will bring an end to cattle rustling with whatever it takes. Even if it means bringing in the military to take care of this problem,” Ruto said.

The President added that the military will build a barack in the area so as to add security.

“We will build a military barracks in the region to ensure we tackle the challenge of cattle rustling in this region,” Ruto assured.

He insisted that the construction of military garrisons would protect the region from criminal groups.

President Ruto mentioned Turkana, Samburu, Pokot, and Baringo as zones vulnerable to bandit attacks.

“If you test me, you’ll know who I am. Let them not even try!” Ruto warned.

The president also urged community leaders to maintain peace in the region.

“No woman will cry again because of cattle rustling,” he declared.

The Head of State was distributing food to the drought affected regions in the North Rift

