President Ruto to Make First US Visit Since Trump’s Return to Power

President William Ruto has announced he will be travelling to the US to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Speaking on Saturday, August 16, the President said he intends to use the trip to meet with Grammy Awards organizers, to bring world-class music studios to Kenya.

“Next month, in the United States, I will meet with the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards, to fast-track plans for establishing world-class studios here in Kenya and to set in motion the journey towards eventually hosting an African edition of the Grammys in Nairobi,” he said.

The initiative is part of the Kenya Kwanza government’s plan to create a thriving creative industry that can generate revenue and create employment.

The President directed the Ministry of Youth and Creative Economy to expedite all pending steps to ensure the new Talanta Stadium meets global standards to host events.

“I have directed the Ministry of Youth and Creative Economy to move with speed to deliver a truly state-of-the-art creative hub for our artistes, producers, and innovators.”

President Ruto also said he will engage with leaders of major global technology companies, including Facebook, Google, and YouTube.

He added that he will push for M-PESA integration into Facebook’s payment system to enable seamless payouts for creators.

“This includes integrating M-Pesa into Facebook’s payment system to make our payouts faster, easier, and more accessible,” he added.

This will be the first time President Ruto is traveling to the US since Donald Trump returned to power.

Ruto’s last visit to the US was in May 2024 during former US President Joe Biden’s tenure.

