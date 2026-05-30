President Ruto to Visit South Africa Next Week [Details]

President William Ruto is set to embark on an official visit to South Africa from June 3, 2026, to June 5, 2026, at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a communique on Friday, May 29, the South African government announced that President Ramaphosa will host President Ruto on Thursday, June 4, at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 4 June 2026, host His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

“President Ruto will undertake the State Visit from 3 to 5 June 2026 at the invitation of President Ramaphosa,” read the statement in part.

South Africa noted that it shares long-standing, mutually beneficial, and cordial relations with Kenya that were re-established in 1994.

“South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner in the East African region and on the continent,” the statement read.

Further, the communique noted that the welcoming ceremony will be followed by discussions between the Presidents and a Business Forum.

“The Business Forum will focus on deepening economic cooperation, facilitating business partnership and exploring strategies for unlocking the full potential of trade and investment between the two countries in mutually beneficial strategic sectors,” the statement added.

President Ruto’s visit to South Africa comes a week after he returned from an official visit to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The Head of State had jetted out of the country on Saturday, May 16, for Baku to attend the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

While in Baku, Ruto held several bilateral talks, including one with President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia.

President Ruto then travelled to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he held bilateral talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.