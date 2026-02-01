President Ruto Warns Against Chaos in Places of Worship

President William Ruto has urged members of the public and leaders to uphold the sanctity of places of worship.

Speaking on Sunday, February 1, during a church service at PEFA All Nations Gospel Church in Gikomba, President William Ruto warned against the growing trend of political disruptions and confrontations in places of worship.

The Head of State said churches should remain sanctuaries of peace, respect, and spiritual reflection, and not be turned into arenas for political rivalry, hate, or division.

“I want us to ask ourselves as Kenyans; we can practise politics, we can look for leadership, but when it comes to church, that should be a place of respect,” Ruto said.

“Let us not bring politics, hatred, or chaos into churches. We want our churches to be a place of peace and seeking God. All of us, irrespective of who we are, must respect the place of God in our churches.”

The President went on to say that all security agencies must ensure that places of worship are safeguarded from regressive politics.

“All arms of security must ensure that our places of worship are protected from unnecessary, useless, and retrogressive politics. All of us have platforms outside where we can conduct our politics. Let us work together.”

Ruto’s remarks come a week after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was attacked at the ACK Church Witima in Othaya.

Gachagua was forced to flee through the bushes in what he claimed was an attempt on his life by the current government.

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK church, Othaya. We are marooned in church being attacked with live bullets and tear gas and torched my vehicles. We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive,” Gachagua claimed.