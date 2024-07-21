President Ruto Warns Gen Z Ahead Of Tuesday Protests

President William Ruto now says the government will from now not allow violent protests that have led to untold suffering in several parts of the country.

Speaking on Sunday in Bomet County, Ruto said the government will take tough measures to protect lives and property of all Kenyans, and assured the country that firm security has been put in place to ensure no group threatens the prevailing peace.

“Going forward, we will protect the nation, lives and property. We will stop the looters, killers and anarchists,” said Ruto.

He added: “I want to tell you it’s going to stop. Enough is enough. The country is more important than a few individuals.”

At the same time, President Ruto asked those hiding under the youth to destabilise the country to come forward and provide their alternative plan for the country.

“Our plans to transform education, health, agriculture, energy, water and infrastructure, among others, are known. These others should tell us what their plans are instead of hiding behind violence,” President Ruto said.

He said time has come for the so-called “leaderless, faceless and formless” group to present their alternative agenda instead of engaging in destructive demonstrations.

“We are going to be firm in protecting this country from anarchy. I want to challenge those who are funding or sponsoring the violence to step forward and give us their views on how to take this country forward,” he said.

Ruto urged Kenyans to be wary of individuals using undemocratic means to destabilize the nation to attain their selfish ends.

He emphasized the need for Kenyans to jealously guard peace, saying some individuals were hiding behind the youth to cause anarchy.

The President, however, said this would be done under a new law. He said the proposed law has been passed in Parliament and will guide how fundraisers will be conducted.

He mentioned that the law will ensure that all officers remain transparent and accountable.

“Through public participation, Kenyans will have an opportunity to give their views on that piece of legislation,” President Ruto said.

President Ruto further urged the media to report protests responsibly, cautioning journalists not to celebrate anarchy.

The President also said the media would have nothing to be proud of if the country were to descend into anarchy and chaos.

“Encouraging violence, destruction of property, anarchy, and mayhem is irresponsible. If the country is destroyed, you’ll have nothing to report and nowhere to report from,” President Ruto said.

