President Ruto Warns Those Planning A Coup To Remove Him From Power

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to those planning to oust him from power before the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 9, Ruto said his rivals will not succeed in forcibly removing him from power.

“This country will not be destroyed by a few people who are impatient and who want a change of government using unconstitutional means. It is not going to happen,” said Ruto.

The president dared anyone to attempt the remove him from power before the 2027 General Election, noting that he can no longer maintain his silence.

“I want to tell them, it will not happen. And if they were thinking about it, they better think again,” he stated.

Ruto also questioned why his administration is being violently attacked while his predecessors did not receive similar backlash during their tenure.

“They are telling me about Moi, he was a president, the same way Kibaki was a president, same as Uhuru, so where is all this coming from? That is nonsense. Why didn’t they cause chaos during Kibaki’s time or Uhuru’s? Why are you causing this during my time? That needs to stop,” Ruto remarked.

Further, he issued a stern warning to all leaders involved in sponsoring the recent protests that action will be taken against them.

“We are coming after you; you cannot sponsor violence in the Republic of Kenya and expect to go scot free,” he said.

The President additionally insisted that he will use whatever means that is available to ensure that national security is upheld.

“We are going to use whatever means that is available to stabilize the country. We cannot accept mayhem and anarchy to destroy the development we have in this country,” Ruto said.

