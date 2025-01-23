President Ruto Wrote Abusive Messages To CS Muturi- Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that President William Ruto sent offensive messages to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi after mourners heckled him when he read the president’s condolence message at a funeral in Embu County.

Speaking on Thursday, January 23, Gachagua claimed President Ruto wrote condescending messages to the Public Service CS after the incident, accusing him of inciting people.

He went on to note that if residents of the Mt Kenya region rejected a condolence message, it would be an indication that they no longer supported the president.

“If you find out that people from Mt. Kenya have refused to accept your condolence messages, they are through with you forever. And it is unnecessary to harass Justin Muturi. They are harassing and saying that he is the one who incited people to refuse to listen to the president’s condolence message.

“Muturi was really abused by the president. He wrote him very offensive messages at night accusing him of inciting people not to listen to his condolence message. That is very unfair to Muturi. It is the people of Mt. Kenya who refused,” Gachagua claimed.

Muturi has been making headlines in recent weeks after he questioned some of the government’s actions regarding those who have been abducted.

“I have personally suffered as my son was abducted leaving my family in turmoil. I’ve not gotten any answers as to why my son was abducted, and held incommunicado and nobody gave any reasons for that abduction,” said Muturi in a presser.

On Tuesday, CS Muturi skipped the Cabinet meeting which was held in the Kakamega State Lodge in Kakamega County.

The former attorney general was reportedly not invited to the meeting, fuelling speculation of a possible rift between him and the head of state.

