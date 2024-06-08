President Ruto’s Appoints PS Nixon Korir’s Wife To Plum State Role

President William Ruto has appointed Beryl Zoraima the wife to Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir as a commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission.

According to a gazette notice on June 7, Zoraima will serve in the position for a period of three years.

She will replace Collins Odote Oloo whose appointment was revoked by the Head of State.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 53 (1) of the Advocates Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Appoint Beryl Zoraima Nalo to be a Commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 7th June 2024,” the gazette notice stated.

Zoraima holds a Master’s in Law from the University of Nairobi and has worked as a legal officer for Kenya Power and the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited, in various senior roles.

At the same time, President Ruto appointed former Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) for three years.

Mositet will replace Dr Dinah Jerotich Mwinzi whose appointment was revoked by President William Ruto.

“I William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint Peter K. Mositet (Eng.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute, for a period of three (3) years with effect from the 7th June 2024,” the notice read in part.

In another appointment, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u appointed former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati as the Chairperson of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees, for a period of three years.

