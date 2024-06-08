Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto’s Appoints PS Nixon Korir’s Wife To Plum State Role

By

Published

1620248376403

President William Ruto has appointed Beryl Zoraima the wife to Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir as a commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission.

According to a gazette notice on June 7, Zoraima will serve in the position for a period of three years.

She will replace Collins Odote Oloo whose appointment was revoked by the Head of State.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 53 (1) of the Advocates Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Appoint Beryl Zoraima Nalo to be a Commissioner of the Advocates Complaints Commission, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 7th June 2024,” the gazette notice stated.

Zoraima holds a Master’s in Law from the University of Nairobi and has worked as a legal officer for Kenya Power and the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited, in various senior roles.

At the same time, President Ruto appointed former Kajiado Senator Peter Mositet as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) for three years.

Mositet will replace Dr Dinah Jerotich Mwinzi whose appointment was revoked by President William Ruto.

“I William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint Peter K. Mositet (Eng.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute, for a period of three (3) years with effect from the 7th June 2024,” the notice read in part.

In another appointment, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u appointed former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati as the Chairperson of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Board of Trustees, for a period of three years.

Also Read: Support President Ruto Or Resign- UDA MP Tells DP Gachafua

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020