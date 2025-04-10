President Ruto’s Lawyer Katwa Kigen Withdraws From IEBC Commissioner Race

President William Ruto’s lawyer, Katwa Kigen has has withdrawn from the ongoing interviews for the position of commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kigen, who was scheduled to appear before the selection panel recruiting IEBC chairperson and commissioners on Thursday, April 10, cited concerns over his suitability, stating that he wants to avoid ‘unnecessary diversion’ from the commission’s critical role.

“Considering concerns, albeit unfounded, raised preceding my interview & to avoid unnecessary diversion and controversy in the commission’s huge and important task, I have decided to withdraw my candidature,” said Kigen.

The renowned lawyer represented President Ruto during the 2022 presidential petition in the Supreme Court and was part of his defence in the International Criminal Court.

Kigen is one of the most prominent and respected lawyers in the country, having served in the legal field for more than two decades.

His candidacy in the IEBC race had raised concerns about his impartiality because of his close ties to the president.

“We have a problem of accountability and integrity in Kenya. Why would the President’s known Advocate for over 20 years apply to serve in an IEBC to oversight an election where the President will be a candidate? Is the candidate stupid or he thinks all Kenyans are stupid?” Lawyer Nelson Havi stated before the IEBC interviews began.

Kigen is the first candidate to withdraw from the ongoing interview that has seen 105 candidates being shortlisted to face the panel.

Also Read: Kalonzo Writes To President Ruto, Raila Over IEBC Reconstitution