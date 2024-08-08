President Ruto’s message to new cabinet secretaries after swearing-in ceremony

President William Ruto on Thursday, August 8 called on the new cabinet to focus on service delivery to the people of Kenya.

Speaking at State House Nairobi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, Ruto said the CSs should make the people of Kenya their only priority.

“I urge you, therefore, to go forth and from this day, focus on delivery, and dedicate your time and effort to the implementation of the various strategies, programs, and projects that the nation’s transformation demands.

“I encourage you to make the people of Kenya your first and only priority and to never let your own interests come in the way of your duties,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also assured his new Cabinet Secretaries of his support as they discharge duties assigned to their roles.

However, Ruto stressed that his support for the cabinet would end if it conflicted with his accountability to the public.

“I have already given my undertaking to be the foremost steward of public resources and embraced my accountability for its proper use.

“Therefore, it is important to make it clear that my support for you ends if it conflicts with my accountability to the people of Kenya. Let us therefore work together in doing the right thing, and we shall be assured of success,” Ruto stated.

He expressed confidence that the new cabinet has what it takes to deliver on your mandates and to satisfy the people’s expectations.

The 19 CSs who took the oath of office at State House include; Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Debra Barasa (Health) Alice Wahome (Lands), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture), Aden Duale (Environment), Eric Mugaa (Water), Davis Chirchir (Roads) and Margaret Ndung’u (ICT).

Others were John Mbadi (Treasury) Salim Mvurya (Trade), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Hassan Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Justin Muturi (Public Service).