Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto’s message to new cabinet secretaries after swearing-in ceremony

By

Published

453622153 1094258022055470 48975

President William Ruto on Thursday, August 8 called on the new cabinet to focus on service delivery to the people of Kenya.

Speaking at State House Nairobi during the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, Ruto said the CSs should make the people of Kenya their only priority.

“I urge you, therefore, to go forth and from this day, focus on delivery, and dedicate your time and effort to the implementation of the various strategies, programs, and projects that the nation’s transformation demands.

“I encourage you to make the people of Kenya your first and only priority and to never let your own interests come in the way of your duties,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also assured his new Cabinet Secretaries of his support as they discharge duties assigned to their roles.

However, Ruto stressed that his support for the cabinet would end if it conflicted with his accountability to the public.

“I have already given my undertaking to be the foremost steward of public resources and embraced my accountability for its proper use.

“Therefore, it is important to make it clear that my support for you ends if it conflicts with my accountability to the people of Kenya. Let us therefore work together in doing the right thing, and we shall be assured of success,” Ruto stated.

He expressed confidence that the new cabinet has what it takes to deliver on your mandates and to satisfy the people’s expectations.

The 19 CSs who took the oath of office at State House include; Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Debra Barasa (Health) Alice Wahome (Lands), Julius Migos Ogamba (Education), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture), Aden Duale (Environment), Eric Mugaa (Water), Davis Chirchir (Roads) and Margaret Ndung’u (ICT).

Others were John Mbadi (Treasury) Salim Mvurya (Trade), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports), Hassan Joho (Mining), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Justin Muturi (Public Service).

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020