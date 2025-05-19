Connect with us

President Suluhu Fires Warning At Kenyan Activists Over Interference in Tanzania

File image of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu

President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania has issued a stern warning to Kenyan activists over interfering with Tanzania’s internal affairs.

Speaking on Monday, May 19, Suluhu Suluhu faulted the Kenyan activists for trying to destabilise Tanzania.

She took a swipe at the activists, saying they had failed to effect change in their own country and are now attempting to interfere in Tanzania’s affairs.

“We have seen a flow of activists within our region starting to interfere in our affairs. They may have been controlled in their own countries, but they will not come and destroy us here,” Suluhu stated.

The Tanzanian Head of State expressed concern that the activists, having fueled unrest in other countries, were attempting to bring similar chaos in Tanzania.

“They have destroyed their countries, and now the only peaceful and united country is ours. Do not allow people who have ruined their countries to come and cause problems here,” Suluhu stated.

Her remarks come after several high-profile Kenyans were denied entry into Tanzania, where they were to attend the trial of Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

PLP Party leader Martha Karua, on Sunday, was deported back to Kenya alongside fellow human rights defenders and lawyers Lynn Ngugi and Gloria Kimani.

On Monday, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, alongside activists Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa and Hanifa Adan, were denied entry into Tanzania.

The three had travelled to Tanzania as a show of solidarity with local lawyers and human rights defenders.

“Willy Mutunga, Hanifa Adan, and I have been detained at Julius Nyerere Airport, Dar es Salaam, as we came in for the observance of Tundu Lissu’s case.

“The trip was in solidarity with Tanzanian lawyers and human rights defenders. They have not given reasons for the detention,” Khalid said in a statement.

The trio was also deported back to Kenya on Monday evening aboard a Kenya Airways flight.


