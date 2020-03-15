President Trump Has Tested Negative For Coronvirus, Says White House

(KDRTV)-President of the United State Donald Trump has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus- White House has reported

The president underwent the test on Friday after confirming that that on Sartuday he made close contact with two people who had tested positive for the virus

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” according to the statement about the results disclosed by press secretary Stephanie Grisham after seeking Trump’s permission. “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

Trump also confirmed that he had his temperature tested on Sartuday as he entered the White House briefing room and that his temperature was normal

The White House physician had previously said in a memo that the President “remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated.”

When Trump was asked whether he would make the test result public, he said that he only took the test since the press had gone crazy

“I also took the test last night. And I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking, did I take the test?” Trump said.

The government of the United States has confirmed that they would be testing the temperatures of those who had made contacts with President Trump and his deputy

The coronavirus has seen the US suspending flights from about 26 European countries

“We have not reached our peak,” in terms of novel coronavirus situations in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, announced in the White House announcement room Saturday, adding that there will be more numerous cases and more deaths, primarily among weak older individuals.