Coronavirus: Uhuru Closes Schools As Kenya Confirms Two More Cases

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that all schools be closed in the country after the government confirmed two more cases of coronavirus in Nairobi

According to the direction, all primary and secondary day schools are to suspend operations from Monday, March 16 while administration of boarding schools have been given until Wednesday, March 18 to ensure all students are released to go home

On the same note, the President directed that Universities and tertiary institutions close by Friday, March 2020.

The president who was addressing the country from Harambee house advised government offices, businesses and companies to allow employees to work from home with the exception of those working in critical or essential services

The president had also urged that citizens to use cashless transactions to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus

The head of the state also pleaded with the mobile and bank operators to reduce transaction costs to allow for the efficiency of the approach

“We appeal to mobile operators and banks to take note of the situation we are in and to reduce the cost of transactions during this period,” he said.

The president also warned citizens against public congregations as well as crowded areas including shopping malls and entertainment places

“Hospitals and shopping malls are encouraged to provide soap, water and hand sanitizers and ensure that all their premises are regularly cleaned and disinfected,” said Kenyatta.

Social gatherings such as weddings and funerals should also be attended by immediate families to avoid crowding- the president advised.