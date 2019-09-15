President Uhuru Heaps Praises On Mugabe, Calls Him A Distinguished African Icon And Liberator

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the heads of state who attended former Zimbabwean strong man Robert Mugabe’s burial in Harare on Saturday. While speaking at the funeral service held in the nation’s capital of Harare, President Uhuru Kenyatta heaped praises of Mugabe, calling him a distinguished African icon and a liberator of his people from the white man.

The President said the father of independent Zimbabwe will be remembered for his contribution to the liberation of many African nations which benefited from his support in the 80s and 90s.

“Comrade Mugabe was an embodiment of the Pan-African spirit, offering immeasurable assistance and solidarity to many other African countries in their struggles to end colonial rule and apartheid,” he said at Rufaro National Sports Stadium in Harare at the state funeral service of the former President.

In honour of the late Mugabe, the President called on the African leaders to guard against negative influences and manipulation that erode common values and aspirations for socioeconomic emancipation and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/hXMfzbi6c1 — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 14, 2019

Uhuru Kenyatta spoke highly of the man who Zimbabweans wanted out of power for failing to run the economy.

“An intellectual giant, firm and steadfast in solving African problems. He was unwavering in finding solutions. A Pan-Africanist and a great icon of the African continent and visionary leader who was a relentless champion of freedom,” Kenyatta said.

He reminded fellow African leaders that the onus was now on them to keep the light on.

Kenyatta urged regional leaders to be united and safe-guard against negative influence and manipulation that may erode the continent’s common values.

Saharawi Republic President Ibrahim G thanked the late President for his effort to have Africa occupy its rightful place in the world.

“One of the leaders of Africa Mugabe was a freedom fighter who supported Saharawi people to get their freedom and fought for unconditional contribution to the continent’s liberation struggle,” he said.

Mugabe’s best friend Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said, “Today the whole of Africa is mourning the loss of a great fighter. It is true, he was the African icon against apartheid, colonialism and neo-liberalism.

“Mugabe was a defender of human dignity worldwide, defender of sovereignty rights of the people of Zimbabwe.”

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was booed as he tried to express his condolence message and had to be forced to apologise for the xenophobic attacks in South Africa that have resulted in 12 deaths foreign nationals.

Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings told mourners that Mugabe was one of the greatest leaders of Africa and nationals from his country.

We came to Zimbabwe to pay our respects and honour the memory of the late President Robert Mugabe, one of the towering giants of African continent. He contributed immensely to our freedom as South Africans. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ZOdgbVlNg3 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 14, 2019

He remembered him for his contribution in Africa’s struggle for freedom, justice and dignity and his moral values.

“Mugabe was not only a teacher but most of all his impressive moral values. Our enduring affection for Mugabe was equally rooted from not only growing up as brotherhood but by marrying Sarah Francesca Hayfron, the wife of his youth now buried at the National Heroes Acre who supported him with her energy.

“Mugabe never lost his sharpness and direction,” said Rawlings.

