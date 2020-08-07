Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta Appoints KANU SG Nick Salat to Lucrative Job

Nick Salat

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed KANU Secretary-General as the Chairman of the Agriculture Development Corporation Board.

Salat is the latest beneficiary of the post-election agreement between Jubilee and KANU. In May, Jubilee appointed West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as the Senate Majority leader. President Uhuru Kenyatta recently appointed Philemon Kandie as the Managing Director of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority. Kandie is a close ally of KANU Party leader Gideon Moi.

The younger Moi is expected to benefit from government appointments which will elevate his status ahead of the 2022 elections. There are rumours that senior KANU members will be appointed to the Cabinet in the coming days.

More to follow…

