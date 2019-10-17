President Uhuru Kenyatta Bashed For Appointing Old Guards In Plum State Jobs As Opposed To The Youth

The National Youth Congress has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of betrayal over his habitual appointment of retirees to plum posts, some touching on youth affairs.

Meanwhile, thousands of eligible young professionals continue to languish in unemployment.

The congress said the Jubilee administration has been “riding on power on our bended backs” yet they, as the party’s “friend”, have been sidelined and the old guard favoured.

The latest of such State appointments was that of 69-year-old former Othaya MP Mary Wambui who will chair the National Employment Authority for the next three years. I don't agree with Don that an AGING, ILLITERATE PENSIONER GRANDMOTHER has nothing to offer on youth employment in Kenya. I am of the humble but considered view that an OLD and ILLITERATE Kenyans like Mary Wambui must be accommodated…@DonaldBKipkorir @WehliyeMohamed https://t.co/gmnGqMUEHe — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) October 15, 2019