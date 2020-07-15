President Uhuru Kenyatta Orders 500 Hospital Beds Be Bought From Local Innovators

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that National Government buy 500 hospital beds from local innovators to boost the potential to battle the coronavirus.

The two local innovators distinguished as Mungai Gathongo, 26, and Joseph Muhinja, 35, now have a reason to smile after uncovering a deal that National Government will purchase 500 of their beds

The two innovators who rely on locally assembled materials and who are based in Kiambu county have been given a month and a half to deliver the 500 beds under the supervision of president Uhuru.

Reports designate that the president sent the President`s delivery unit (PDU) to Githunguri to assess the viability of the beds; this was after the innovations stormed the social media

“I have been sent by His Excellency the President to congratulate the young innovators and to confirm the government’s commitment to support local innovations and products by providing a market for our own under the Buy-Kenya-Build-Kenya policy,” said PDU Secretary Andrew Wakahiu.

Mr. Wakahiu stated that the beds will also be evaluated by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) on the sustainability for the use of the beds in hospitals

According to PDU, the purchase in limelight is a boost to the battle against the coronavirus battle as the hospital will build the required bed capacity

KDRTV understands that many hospitals in various countries have run out of beds amid the surging novel coronavirus infections

On their side, the two innovators said that the government boost and purchase will boost their production capacity and they vowed to hire more youths to the government growing demand