President Uhuru Mistakenly Attends Homecoming Party For PS He ‘Fired’

President Uhuru Kenyatta was over the weekend forced to make a stopover at Ps Safina Kwekwe’s homecoming ceremony while inspecting government projects in the coastal region.

The president’s stopover came just a day after he ‘fired’ Safina Kwekwe as the Public service PS. Safina was replaced by Julius Korir, in a reshuffle that affected other Principlesecretaries too. Safina’s new role was still unannounced by the time of her home-coming ceremony.

During the ceremony, President Uhuru openly confessed that his handlers had put him in a difficult situation to attend the homecoming ceremony for the PS he had just transferred.

“We were touring the area inspecting government projects when I saw a crowd and noticed government flags. On entering, I was surprised to find out that it was PS Safina’s meeting. I think I will first thank you all for giving us a PS to work with. Secondly, I did some changes on Friday and I will still make other changes on Monday because there were some mistakes I made.

“I transferred Dr Francis Owino from Youth Affairs to commerce and industrialization. I placed Julius Korir on his place. Unfortunately, those who made the announcement made it look like the replacement was meant to take over Safina Kwekwe’s job. The new PS will move to Francis Owino’s youth department. Safina will still continue with her good work in her respective department,” said President Uhuru.

Safina’s homecoming ceremony coincided with President Uhuru’s extensive coastal tour to inspect government development projects.