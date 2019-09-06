President Uhuru Orders Kenyan Flags To Be Flown At Half Mast For Three Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a directive requiring all Kenyan flags to fly at half-mast in honour of the former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe.

The president issued the directive moments after the death of Mugabe. The president’s order will take effect from Saturday 7th September to 9th September.

President Uhuru eulogised Mugabe as a true African hero who devoted his time and health to serve the people of Zimbabwe and Africans at large.

“As a mark of respect for the memory of this African hero and friend of our country, by the authority vested in me as president of the Republic of Kenya, I hereby order and direct that the flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half mask at State House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of Kenya and throughout the Republic of Kenya from dawn on Saturday 7th September to Monday 9th September 2019,” said President Uhuru.

Robert Mugabe died aged 95 in Singapore where he was receiving treatment. He ruled Zimbabwe from the 1980s till 2017 when he was overthrown from the government.

He was succeeded by his vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, bringing to an end his dictatorial regime that received worldwide condemnation.

He will widely be remembered for his wise quotes, christened ‘Mugabe Quotes’