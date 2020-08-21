President Uhuru, Sakaja ‘Exchange Blows’

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has responded to President Uhuru’s call for equitable sharing of revenue with a tweet that is set to raise more questions than answers.

Uhuru on Friday said there was a need for every Kenyan to be treated equally. He said Nairobi deserves resources to build toilets for residents of Embakasi and Korogocho who are using flying toilets. The President was supporting the Third Basis Revenue Allocation formula, which Sakaja is opposing.

“Kwa nini mwananchi wa Nairobi ambaye anaishi Embakasi na Korogocho bado anafunga choo kwa karatasi anyimwe pesa kwa sababu anaambi Nairobi ni tajiri?” Uhuru posed as he issued title deeds to City residents on Friday.

It seemed like Uhuru was directly attacking the Nairobi Senator, who is opposing the formula despite his County gaining more than Ksh 100m.

However, Sakaja tweeted the colour of the Kenyan flag to signify that Kenya is bigger than Nairobi.

Sakaja has been leading the Team Kenya caucas of Senators which wants no county to lose funds. The Senator has previously spoken on the need for Kenyans from different parts of the country to have an equal chance in life. It seems the Super lawmaker is not ready to change that stand despite being reprimanded by the President.

Uhuru and Sakaja have a long history together. It is the President who introduced the young lawyer to politics when he tasked him with taking charge of his (Uhuru’s) campaign secretariat in 2010. Sakaja led a team of young but professional experts in strategizing Uhuru’s presidential plans in the run-up to 2013 elections.

He later became the TNA Chairman was nominated to parliament after the 2013 elections. He has grown to become a Senator and has never hidden his ambitions to be City Governor. It is not clear how his fallout with Uhuru will affect his chances of succeeding Mike Sonko.