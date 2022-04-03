President Uhuru’s Message During AIC Pipeline Church Service Today

Earlier today, President Uhuru Kenyatta attended a church service at AIC Pipeline, in Nairobi County. The President is also set to officially inaugurate the AIC Pipeline Church Education Complex.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta today has repeated his call for peace in the country during the campaign period.

As Kenyans are getting ready for elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged them to maintain peace and love each other.

“Kenya hii hakuna mmoja wetu ataihama, we are here to stay, it’s our responsibility to protect it & live with each other in peace,” said Kenyatta.

The president also condemned the attack that was witnessed during Raila’s visit in Rift Valley where his chopper was destroyed by violent youths.

However, since the incident happened, seventeen people have since been apprehended ensuing the attack that targeted Odinga’s helicopter.

Also read It Was Uhuru Who Wanted To Impeach Ruto- Aden Duale

“Kupiga mtu na mawe ama mshale ni kupotea njia,” said President Kenyatta. “Kwa uchaguzi kuna wenye watashinda na kushindwa, mwenye ameshinda asherekee akijua kuwa ata yule ambaye alishindwa ni ndugu yake.”

Call on leaders

Morever, Uhuru urged Kenyan leades who will be defeated to accept the defeat and wait for the next five years to vie again.