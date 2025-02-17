President Ruto Appoints New Kenya Tea Board Chairperson

President William Ruto has appointed Ndungu Gathinji as the new chairperson of the Tea Board of Kenya.

In a gazette notice on Monday, February 17, Ruto announced that Gathinji would serve on the board for a period of 3 years.

He will replace Jacob Kamau Kahiu whose appointment was revoked by the Head of State.

”In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7(1)(a) of the Tea Act, as read together with section 51(1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint N. Ndungu G. Athinji to be the Chairperson of the Tea Board of Kenya for three (3) years, with effect from the 14th of February, 2025,” the notice read.

In other changes, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi appointed Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kungu Muigai as the chairperson of the Kenya Cultural Centre Council. Muigai will chair the Kenya Cultural Centre Council for two years.

Mudavadi also appointed John Odek Odek as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Museums of Kenya and Halima Daud was appointed to the National Government Affirmative Action Fund Board for the same period.

Labour CS Alfred Mutua appointed Mwinyi Mohamed Jahazi, Captain Peter Munga and Julius Segera to the Seafarers Wages Council.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi appointed Stella Akinyi Omotto as a member of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya Board while Transport CS Davis Chirchir appointed Fozia Ali Hassan as a member of the Transport Licensing Appeals Board.

Additionally, Public Service CS Biden Muturi reappointed Christine Achieng’ Odera as a board member of the National Youth Service Council.

