Prestige in Peril: University of Nairobi Falls Out of Top 1,000 in QS World Rankings

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The University of Nairobi (UoN), long regarded as Kenya’s academic crown jewel, has suffered a dramatic fall from grace in the latest QS World University Rankings 2026, sliding out of the top 1,000 and into the 1,001 – 1,200 band. Just last year, UoN was ranked in the 901 – 950 category making this sharp decline a clear warning sign for Kenya’s higher education system.

Once the pride of East Africa, UoN’s drop mirrors a broader crisis facing universities across the continent. Of the 19 sub-Saharan African institutions ranked by QS, only three improved, and all were from South Africa. The rankings assess performance using key indicators such as academic reputation, research output, internationalisation, faculty-to-student ratio, graduate employability, and sustainability.

In spite of its overall decline, UoN shone in one area: Employment Outcomes. It scored 95.6 and ranked 72nd globally, confirming that its graduates remain highly competitive in the job market. However, this achievement is overshadowed by deep-rooted institutional challenges.

Financial Collapse and Leadership Chaos

The university’s sharp decline is largely attributed to a crippling financial crisis. UoN is grappling with over Ksh12 billion in unpaid salaries and statutory deductions as of April 2025 fallout from the government’s 2017 Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) funding model that dramatically slashed funding for public universities.

Infrastructure development has stalled, academic research output has dropped, and staff morale is at an all-time low. This financial strain has also impaired UoN’s ability to retain and attract top faculty, further weakening its global competitiveness.

Compounding the crisis is leadership instability. A revolving door of acting Vice-Chancellors has undermined strategic direction, with the latest disorder emerging after Prof. Elijah Bitange Ndemo declined his appointment as Vice-Chancellor due to irregularities. The Public Service Commission has since raised concerns that the leadership impasse is threatening the university’s academic continuity.

A Regional Race UoN Is Losing

To make matters even worse, Kenyatta University recently overtook UoN as Kenya’s top-ranked institution in the Times Higher Education 2025 Rankings, highlighting UoN’s growing struggles in research and teaching quality. The university now ranks 1,445th globally in that ranking system.

Experts warn that unless urgent reforms are implemented – including diversifying funding sources, boosting research partnerships, and restoring strong leadership, UoN risks further erosion of its global standing.

What was once the epicentre of intellectual leadership in the region may soon be relegated to mediocrity if systemic failures persist.