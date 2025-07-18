Connect with us

News

Prime Suspect Behind KNH Ward Murders Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested the prime suspect in the gruesome murder that occurred inside a ward at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In a statement on Friday, DCI identified the suspect as Kennedy Kalombotole, saying he is linked to the murder of Edward Maingi Ndegwa, who was found dead in his bed on July 17.

Initial reports indicate that the ward nurse had checked the patient at 11:30 a.m. and taken his blood pressure. At 12:30 p.m., a relative visited and found him stable, leaving the ward at around 1:30 p.m.

However, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a cleaner going round cleaning the corridor noticed blood pooling around the patient’s neck.

Upon visiting the scene, detectives noticed bloody slippers prints from the victim’s bedside to a nearby toilet and eventually to a side room, where the suspect, Kalombotole, was admitted. In the room, investigators recovered a pair of blue slippers and a blood-stained bedsheet.

Detectives also recovered a knife wrapped in gloves on the ground, directly below the window of the deceased’s ward on the 7th floor.

The recovered items were forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for detailed forensic analysis to augment the case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kalombotole was admitted to the facility on December 1, 2024, and is the prime suspect in the murder of Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, 40, who was murdered in Ward 7C during the night of 6th and 7th February, 2025.

Following the incident, a case file was compiled and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

However, after reviewing the file, the ODPP directed the Investigating Officer to undertake further inquiries to reinforce the prosecution’s case.

Kalombotole is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

