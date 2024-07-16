Prime Suspect in Mukuru kwa Njenga Murders Arraigned As DCI Arrests 2 Other Suspects

The prime suspect in the Mukuru kwa Njenga murders probe Collins Jumaisi Khalusha was on Tuesday arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts.

In a statement, the DCI said that the court granted the investigators 30 days custodial orders to complete their Investigations on the murders.

Meanwhile, the DCI noted that the body of a victim of the suspect’s killings namely Roselyn Akoth Ogongo was identified at the Nairobi Funeral Home by her family, who also witnessed the autopsy process conducted at the same facility.

The family has also visited Homicide offices today to record their statement, further identifying their kin’s handbag which was among the recoveries made yesterday morning at the suspect’s house.

“In her statement, a sister to the deceased noted that the last time she ever saw her slain sister, she stepped out of the house with the handbag.

“Equally, the family of the alleged wife and first victim of Jumaisi’s killings Imelda Judith Karenya have also identified her identity card, which was also among the 9 IDs found at the suspect’s house,” DCI stated.

The investigative agency noted that it has arrested two other persons of interest to assist in the ongoing investigation including one Amos Momanyi Mogusu who was found with the mobile phone belonging to the slain Roselyn Akoth, and Moses Ogembo who sold the handset to Momanyi.

“Upon arrest of Amos Momanyi Mogusu at City Cabanas and recovery of the mobile phone yesterday, he led detectives to Ogembo’s house at Mukuru kwa Reuben, who was found with a total of 154 used mobile phones stashed in his house. Moses Ogembo has admitted to having been sold used phones previously by the prime suspect in the murder,” DCI added.

