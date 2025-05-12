Prime Suspect In Murder Of MP Charles Were Arrested While Fleeing To Tanzania

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a key suspect in the killing of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were.

The suspect, who has been identified as Isaac Kuria, alias “Kush”, was arrested in Isebania near the Kenya-Tanzania border while allegedly planning to flee the country.

Kuria is alleged to have carried out the hit on the Were before escaping to Mihang’o, where he allegedly disposed of the murder weapon, a pistol which was later recovered by authorities.

The suspect then went to Narok by motorbike to evade police detection, and from there took a public service vehicle to Isebania.

It is believed he had been in communication with a relative in Tanzania, coordinating a potential cross-border escape.

Detectives, who had been monitoring communications between Kuria and other suspects already in custody, tracked him down and arrested him at a local lodging in Isebania. Another suspect found with him was also arrested.

The two suspects have since been transferred to Nairobi and are scheduled to appear at JKIA Law Courts on Monday.

The arrest brings the total number of suspects detained over the late MP’s murder to 11.

Those in custody include: Were’s personal bodyguard, Allan Omondi, his driver, Walter Owino, and William Imoli, a man detectives believe played a central role in organising and funding the assassination.

Ong’ondo Were was gunned down on Wednesday, April 30, in traffic along Ngong Road in what police believe was a well-orchestrated political hit.

