News

Priscilla Nyokabi Breaks Silence After Losing Seat

By

Published

Pricilla Nyokabi BLUE

Pricilla Nyokabi 

Prisicilla Nyokabi has sensationally claimed that the yellow fever has consumed them in Nyeri after conceding defeat in the Nyeri senatorial race. 

Her remarks were in reference to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s dominance in the county, which thwarted the ambitions of political heavyweights such as Kanini Kega, the Member of Parliament for Kieni, Jeremiah Kioni, and Amos Kimunya, the Member of Parliament for Kipipiri.

The official color of the UDA is yellow, hence the Yellow fever joke.

“In all seasons we give God thanks. Yellow fever has consumed us in Nyeri. but yote tisa twashukuru (all said and done), moving on.” 

Nyokabi resigned as a commissioner of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) in an attempt to unseat Ephraim Maina, who ran for governor on a Jubilee Party ticket, in the Nyeri senatorial race.

According to provisional election results, Maina trailed incumbent Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who defected from the ruling party and joined UDA.

National Director of Elections for the Jubilee Party, Kanini Kega, also conceded defeat in the Kieni parliamentary election.

Kanini Kega posted on social media that “when one door closes, another opens.”

Kanini also warned Mt Kenya residents that they will regret not listening to outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“My Boss and my friend. HE Uhuru Kenyatta C in C, Its just a matter of time that Mt. Kenya will realise you meant well for them.” he wrote.

Also Read: Moses Kuria’s Brother Cries Foul in the Juja Parliamentary Race 

