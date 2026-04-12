Prison Warden Found Dead at Homa Bay GK Prison After Transfer Order

Police in Homa Bay have launched investigations into the death of a 40-year-old prison warden attached to Homa Bay GK Prison, in an incident that has raised concern within the security sector.

The officer, identified as Constable Ronald Benard Ochieng, was found dead inside his house by colleagues who had gone to check on him after he became unreachable. Authorities say the discovery was made just hours after he received transfer orders to report to Siaya GK Prison.

According to investigators, the officer had reportedly expressed reluctance to take up the new posting. It is further reported that he had contacted a family member shortly before his death, expressing frustration over the transfer.

Homa Bay County Criminal Investigation Officer Peter Kimulwo confirmed that the officer had been informed of his redeployment but had declined. “Shortly after returning home, he was notified of his impending deployment,” Kimulwo stated.

Police reports indicate that the officer had recently been discharged from Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for severe pneumonia. His recent health challenges, combined with the transfer, are now part of the ongoing investigation. The deceased had served in the Kenya Prison Service for nearly 20 years, marking a long career in public service. His body has since been moved to the Homa Bay County Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted.

Authorities have emphasized that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case has also reignited conversations around the welfare of security officers, particularly in relation to mental health, work-related stress, and administrative decisions such as transfers.

The Kenya Prison Service has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

As investigations continue, police have urged the public to remain patient and avoid speculation until all facts are established.