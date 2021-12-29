Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Pro-Ruto Lawmakers Punish Uhuru, Raila In Coalition Bill

123 Pro-Ruto lawmakers voted for the amendment of the Coalition Bill against Kielweke`s 118.

By

Published

UHURU RAILA BIG HANDSHAKE
The handshake will be crucial in Nairobi elections

KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM`s Raila Odinga have suffered the first blow as Tangatanga MPs managed to garner majority votes for the amendments of the Coalition Bill.

KDRTV has established that in the first round of votes, Tangatanga MPs outnumbered their Kieleweke counterparts permitting the proposed amendments by the Tigania West MP John Mutunga.

Ruto-allied MPs managed 123 votes against their counterparts 118.

The Tangatanga MPs had lined several amendments that were meant to weaken the office of the Registrar of the political parties.

Follow for more updates from the National Assembly…

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019