Pro-Ruto Lawmakers Punish Uhuru, Raila In Coalition Bill

KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM`s Raila Odinga have suffered the first blow as Tangatanga MPs managed to garner majority votes for the amendments of the Coalition Bill.
KDRTV has established that in the first round of votes, Tangatanga MPs outnumbered their Kieleweke counterparts permitting the proposed amendments by the Tigania West MP John Mutunga.
Ruto-allied MPs managed 123 votes against their counterparts 118.
The Tangatanga MPs had lined several amendments that were meant to weaken the office of the Registrar of the political parties.
