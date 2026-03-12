Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

Probe Launched After 24-Year-Old Kenyan Chef Mysteriously Dies in Australia

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Police in Australia have launched investigations following the death of a 24-year-old Kenyan chef under unclear circumstances.

In a statement, the South Australian Police said the deceased,  Caleb Leriano, was found dead after he was allegedly involved in a road accident in Morphett Vale.

“Police are investigating the death of a man at Morphett Vale overnight. About 1.30 am Wednesday, 11 March, police and emergency services were called to Golflands View following reports that a BMW sedan had collided with a stobie pole.

“The driver and sole occupant, 24-year-old Caleb Leriano of Morphett Vale, was found with life-threatening injuries and despite the efforts of paramedics, he sadly died at the scene,” read the statement.

According to the Australian authorities, Leriano’s death is mysterious, as the injuries on the victim’s body were not consistent with a vehicle crash.

The 24-year-old Kenyan national is believed to have been assaulted before he perished in the road accident.

“Caleb’s death is being treated as suspicious and has been declared a Major Crime after his injuries were determined to have occurred as a result of an assault, prior to the crash,” said the South Australian Police.

Forensic Response officers, along with Southern District and Major Crime detectives, attended the scene and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Two homes have so far been searched by detectives today as part of the investigation, in addition to searches of a local park with the assistance of SA State Emergency Service personnel.

The Australian police believe the deceased drove his red 2003 BMW to the vicinity of Sapphire Reserve, Morphett Vale, for a planned meeting in the early hours of Monday morning.

The reason for that meeting and what occurred is being investigated.

