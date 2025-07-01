Connect with us

News

Produce Ndiang’ui Kinyagia Dead or Alive – Court Tells IG Kanja

By

Published

FotoJet 5 1751273160

The High Court has directed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to produce missing blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia before the court, whether dead or alive.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the directive on Tuesday following a habeas corpus application filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

The high court judge stated that it is humanly impossible for Kinyagia to leave his house and vanish without a trace.

Additionally, Justice Mwita directed DCI boss Mohammed Amin to appear in person before the court on Thursday, July 3.

“Since DCI officers were in Mr Kinyagia’s house before he disappeared, we need an explanation from the DCI on where he is. I am not interested in your drama, produce Kinyagia, whether dead or alive. I direct the DCI director to appear personally on July 3 before this court to respond to the matter,” the judge ordered.

Kinyagia went missing on June 21 after allegedly being abducted by masked men in Kinoo, Kiambu County.

The blogger’s whereabouts remain unknown, and his disappearance has drawn national attention, with rights groups and civil society organizations demanding his release.

Amin on Monday denied that the blogger was arrested by DCI detectives.

Amin, however, said Kinyagia was a person of interest after he published inflammatory content on social media.

“Ndiagui is not under the custody of the National Police Service (NPS), he is a person of interest to us, and wherever he is, I would urge that he surrender to the nearest police station,” he said.

