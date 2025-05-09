Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Prof. Bitange Ndemo Declines University of Nairobi VC Post Over Procedural Concerns

By

Published

Prof. Bitange Ndemo
Prof. Bitange Ndemo

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Ambassador Prof. Bitange Ndemo, Kenya’s current envoy to Belgium and the European Union, has officially withdrawn from the race for the Vice Chancellor (VC) position at the University of Nairobi, citing a lack of adherence to legal and procedural standards.

Prof. Ndemo, who was one of five candidates shortlisted for the prestigious role, emerged among the top three finalists following interviews held on March 21, 2025. According to him, he received an official appointment letter on May 5, 2025, from Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, the Chairman of the University Council, naming him as the incoming Vice Chancellor.

In a move that sparked a wave of congratulatory messages online, the Council had even issued a letter to Prof. Julius Mulaa, instructing him to act as VC in the interim as Prof. Ndemo transitioned from his diplomatic duties.

However, Prof. Ndemo has since distanced himself from the appointment, stating that the due legal process had not been followed. He emphasized that the required concurrence from the Ministry of Education—mandated by law—had not yet been secured at the time of the appointment.

“I dissociate myself from this unprocedural process and have withdrawn my candidacy for the position,” he stated, effectively stepping away from what many saw as a seamless transition.

The sudden twist has stirred public discourse on the transparency and integrity of top-level appointments in Kenya’s higher education sector. Prof. Ndemo’s principled stand underscores the growing demand for accountability and lawful conduct in institutional leadership processes.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021