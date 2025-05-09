Prof. Bitange Ndemo Declines University of Nairobi VC Post Over Procedural Concerns

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Ambassador Prof. Bitange Ndemo, Kenya’s current envoy to Belgium and the European Union, has officially withdrawn from the race for the Vice Chancellor (VC) position at the University of Nairobi, citing a lack of adherence to legal and procedural standards.

Prof. Ndemo, who was one of five candidates shortlisted for the prestigious role, emerged among the top three finalists following interviews held on March 21, 2025. According to him, he received an official appointment letter on May 5, 2025, from Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, the Chairman of the University Council, naming him as the incoming Vice Chancellor.

In a move that sparked a wave of congratulatory messages online, the Council had even issued a letter to Prof. Julius Mulaa, instructing him to act as VC in the interim as Prof. Ndemo transitioned from his diplomatic duties.

However, Prof. Ndemo has since distanced himself from the appointment, stating that the due legal process had not been followed. He emphasized that the required concurrence from the Ministry of Education—mandated by law—had not yet been secured at the time of the appointment.

“I dissociate myself from this unprocedural process and have withdrawn my candidacy for the position,” he stated, effectively stepping away from what many saw as a seamless transition.

The sudden twist has stirred public discourse on the transparency and integrity of top-level appointments in Kenya’s higher education sector. Prof. Ndemo’s principled stand underscores the growing demand for accountability and lawful conduct in institutional leadership processes.