Prof. Ken Walibora`s Death Takes New Twist After Autopsy

(KDRTV)-The deaths of prominent Kiswhili Profesor Ken Walibora has taken another dimension after an autopsy revealed that his body had a deep knife cuts on his body.

Previously, there were unconfirmed reports asserting that Walibora died after being hit by a vehicle after he tried to cross the road running away from some five individuals

Police have now commenced investigations on what might have resulted in the sad death of the prominent author and journalist

KDRTV understands that a postmortem conducted by Dr. Johansen Oduor revealed that Walibora had a deep cut between his thumb and index finger which was seemingly not as a result of the motor vehicle accident

The postmortem further revealed that the professor had lost two teeth and had a blood clot in his head

The remains of the professor were later found at the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday but the events of Friday, April 10, remains unclear

According to the postmortem done by the government pathologist, the death of Walibora is a complicated puzzle

“He had a cracked jaw on his right side,his right hand was broken and also he had a clot on his right side of the head, and he had lost two teeth all these are common with motor vehicle accident,” says Dr. Oduor.

Dr. Oduor said that the injury in the professor’s right arm is what needs further investigation by the state

“He had a wound cut caused by a sharp knife on the space between his thumb and the index finger which is not familiar with motor vehicle accidents,” reveals the government pathologist.

The investigation so far reveal a man who was trying to save his life by all means as eyewitnesses describe how they saw Walibora trying to cross the landhies road in the fateful day

“Alikuja akikimbizwa na machokoraa akavuka ya kwanza ya pili akagongwa na gari,” says a witness.

It is reported that the events surrounding the professor’s death took place around 9.30 am, and an ambulance was called to rush him to the hospital but failed to take him to the hospital upon arrival.

Nairobi county government ambulance later rushed him to Kenyatta National Hospital

According to Citizen Digital, Walibora remained in the hospital emergency room without being attended to from 10.30 am, throughout the day and the professor later passed on at midnight

The police are also conducting a probe to find answers on how his vehicle was found along Kijabe street which is located 30 minutes away from the Landhies road where he met his untimely death

KDRTV recognizes that a memorial service was conducted on Saturday and he will be buried on Wednesday at his rural home in Bonde, Cherengany