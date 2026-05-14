Professor Ayub Gitau Appointed New UON Vice Chancellor

The University of Nairobi (UoN) Council has appointed Professor Ayub Gitau as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, the UoN council also announced that Professor Josiah Aduda has been appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning & Development).

The two appointments were made following a special UoN council sitting held on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

“These appointments mark a new chapter for the University of Nairobi as we strengthen leadership for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness,” said UoN Council Chair Chacha Nyaogotti.

Professor Gitau will replace Professor Margaret Hutchinson, who has been the acting VC since the departure of Professor Stephen Kiama.

Before his appointment, Professor Gitau served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the university.

He holds a PhD in Agricultural Engineering from UoN, a master’s in Agricultural Engineering from the same institution, and a bachelor’s in Agricultural Engineering from Egerton University.

On the other hand, Professor Aduda, the newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Finance, Planning and Development, brings over 25 years of experience in academic leadership, governance, and institutional development.

He previously served in key leadership roles, including Dean of the School of Business and Chair of the Department of Finance and Accounting, contributing significantly to academic growth and administrative excellence.

Professor Aduda is widely respected for his expertise in financial management, research supervision, and strategic planning, having supervised numerous PhD and Master’s students and published extensively in his field.

In his new role, he is expected to strengthen financial sustainability, enhance resource mobilization, and support the University’s long-term development and transformation agenda.