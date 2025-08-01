Connect with us

News

Prophet Owuor: No One Knows the Day or the Hour

Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church led by self proclaimed Prophet Owuor, denies claims that the world will end on Saturday August 2, 2025
The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, led by the prominent televangelist Prophet Dr. David Owuor, has unequivocally denied widespread claims that the world is slated to end on Saturday, August 2, 2025. In an official statement released on Friday, August 1st, the church dismissed these viral reports as “false, baseless, malicious, and intended to harm” the reputation of Prophet Owuor and undermine the ministry’s unity and testimony.

The rumors, which gained significant traction across social media platforms in Kenya and beyond, suggested that Prophet Owuor had specifically predicted an apocalyptic event for August 2nd. However, the church’s leadership, through a statement signed by Senior Archbishop Michael Nieswand, categorically denied that Prophet Owuor ever made such a prediction.

“The leadership and congregation of The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness strongly denounce the recent spread of false and misleading information about The World Ending on August 2nd, 2025,” the statement read in part. It further clarified that Prophet Owuor has consistently taught that “nobody knows the day or the hour when the Messiah will return,” directly referencing Matthew 24:36 from the Bible. This biblical principle, the church emphasized, is a cornerstone of their doctrine and teachings.

The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness accused those propagating these claims of deliberately twisting the prophet’s teachings to discredit the church and sow discord among believers. “These claims are intended to harm not only the reputation of the prophet of the Lord, Dr. David Owuor, and the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, but also the unity and testimony of our church,” the statement added.

This is not the first instance of such doomsday rumors being falsely attributed to Prophet Owuor. Similar claims circulated last year, pointing to November 2, 2024, as a doomsday, which the church also publicly clarified. The church noted that it had previously addressed the current August 2nd rumors in an official communication on July 13, 2025, which was subsequently covered by national broadcaster KBC on July 14 and Radio 47 on July 15.

In response to the continued spread of misinformation, the church urged media houses, bloggers, content creators, and social media users to exercise greater discernment and responsibility. “As believers, we are called to pursue truth, peace, and righteousness. Let us not be quick to spread gossip, but instead be diligent in prayer, discernment, and unity,” the church advised, calling for an end to the sharing of unverified allegations.

