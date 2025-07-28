Protest at Kakuma Refugee Camp Turns Deadly

One person has been confirmed dead and two police officers injured after violent protests erupted at Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp, fueled by growing frustration over drastic aid cuts. The camp, which hosts over 300,000 refugees from South Sudan, Somalia, Uganda, and Burundi, broke out into unrest Monday 28th July, following months of mounting tension due to food rationing reductions and fears over government plans to transition the camp into a permanent settlement.

According to the Department of Refugee Services (DRS), the chaos escalated as angry refugees clashed with police and reportedly set ablaze a World Food Programme (WFP) storage facility in Kalobeyei Settlement. “They burned the world food station,” a source told AFP, linking the violence to a recent change in the aid system that limits assistance to only the most vulnerable.

Humanitarian groups have struggled for months with rising tensions as rations have been reduced following massive cuts to aid from the United States and other donors programs which has significantly impacted the refugee situation.

Refugees, already facing dire conditions, are protesting reduced food rations, inadequate healthcare, and severe water shortages. The WFP had previously cut food rations by 60 percent in Kenya’s refugee camps, and recent reports indicate allocations were further reduced to just 40% of the basic minimum level. This has forced many to resort to desperate coping mechanisms, including skipping meals.

While police confirmed the deployment of officers to manage “disturbances,” spokesperson Michael Muchiri denied reports of any fatalities. However, humanitarian sources and a DRS official confirmed one death and two injured officers. Eyewitnesses described police using live bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds, resulting in multiple injuries among protesters.

John Thomas Muyumba, a Kakuma youth group leader, noted that many refugees feel discriminated against under the new targeting system. “Aren’t we all refugees? Don’t we all deserve the same support?” he quoted camp residents as asking.

The WFP acknowledged the fire incident and stated that investigations are ongoing to assess the extent of the damage. The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) has condemned the “inhumane conditions” and called for immediate action from the Kenyan government, donor nations, and the global community to address the refugees’ basic needs.