Protests Hits US As Police Shoot Unarmed Black Man

(KDRTV)-Hundred of people poured streets Kenosha of the US State of Wisconsin after police shot a black many several times while allegedly responding to domestic violence.

The victim is identified as Jacob Blake and he is in critical conditions and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Milwaukee

According to footage seen by KDRTV, Mr. Blake is seen being shot in the back as he tries to get into a car in Kenosha.

Since then, authorities in Kenosha imposed an emergency curfew after tension prompted by the shooting

Read also: GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST: National Guards, Police Take Knee With Protesters

Hundreds of the protesters stormed police headquarters on Sunday night at the same time setting several vehicles on fire

The protested could be heard shouting ” We won’t back down”

The police thereafter issued a public safety alert urging 24-hour business to consider closing following several calls about armed bandits

The officers dispersed the protestors using tear gas after defying the curfew orders.

According to Wisconsin Gocervorn Tony Evers, the shooting of blake was not suppose to occur.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” he said in a statement. “I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

Many people have called for the prosecution of the officer who shot unarmed Blake

Read also: America In Turmoil As George Floyd Protests Continue

KDRTV understands that theUS has already plunged into a racism crisis after few weeks ago, the citizens held massive protested over the brutal killing of African American, Gorge Floyd, by the US police.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact. Us, press releases.