Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

PS Sing’Oei Announces State Response on Kenyan Recruited to Fight for Russia

Published

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has announced that the government will pursue diplomatic efforts following reports of Kenyan citizens being recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, PS Sing’Oei said that the government will intensify diplomatic engagements over the coming weeks to seek the release of all Kenyans irregularly recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we shall be expanding our diplomatic efforts to pursue the release of Kenyans irregularly recruited to serve on the frontlines of this conflict,” said PS Sing’Oei.

This comes a day after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi warned Kenyans against falling for fake recruitment agencies taking unsuspecting members of the public to unsafe countries, including Russia.

Speaking on Saturday, February 7, in Kakamega County, Mudavadi called on the public to verify job opportunities abroad through official government channels to avoid falling victim to rogue agents.

“Be cautious before accepting any job offers abroad. Youth should heed warnings from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

“Always verify the legitimacy of agents and opportunities before taking any steps,” said the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

On Friday, two Kenyan nationals recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine were found dead in Lyman City, Donetsk region.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) in a statement said its personnel recovered the remains of two Kenyan citizens near the body of another Kenyan fighter killed in the same area.

“The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that the bodies of two more Kenyan citizens who were recruited by the aggressor state of Russia to wage a criminal war against our state have been found in the vicinity of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

“They are Ombwori Denis Bagaka, born on January 30, 1987, and Wahome Simon Gititu, born on May 21, 1991, whose remains were found near the body of another killed Kenyan mercenary, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa,” read the statement in part.

In this article:

You May Also Like

c1b302c4 f020 49a7 bc5d 48aa5340d028 c1b302c4 f020 49a7 bc5d 48aa5340d028

News

Kenyan Rescued After Being Irregularly Recruited into Russian Military

The government has announced the rescue of another Kenyan who had been irregularly conscripted into the Russian military. In a statement on Wednesday, October...

October 1, 2025
Margaret Nduta Margaret Nduta

News

Gov’t Issues Update On Margaret Nduta After Diplomats Visited Her in Vietnam

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei has announced that a team of Kenyan diplomats has met Margaret Nduta who is in a Vietnamese prison. In...

March 22, 2025
GaBsYR5XMAAQWZI GaBsYR5XMAAQWZI

News

4 Turkish Nationals Abducted in Nairobi Repatriated

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has announced that four Turkish nationals abducted on Friday have been repatriated to their home country. In a...

October 21, 2024
GV G0L2XwAA2q0r (1) GV G0L2XwAA2q0r (1)

News

President Ruto Names 2 Individuals Who Will Lead Raila’s AUC Campaign Secretariat

President William Ruto On Tuesday announced the secretariat that will spearhead Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson campaigns. Speaking during the launch of...

August 27, 2024