PS Sing’Oei Announces State Response on Kenyan Recruited to Fight for Russia

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has announced that the government will pursue diplomatic efforts following reports of Kenyan citizens being recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, PS Sing’Oei said that the government will intensify diplomatic engagements over the coming weeks to seek the release of all Kenyans irregularly recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we shall be expanding our diplomatic efforts to pursue the release of Kenyans irregularly recruited to serve on the frontlines of this conflict,” said PS Sing’Oei.

This comes a day after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi warned Kenyans against falling for fake recruitment agencies taking unsuspecting members of the public to unsafe countries, including Russia.

Speaking on Saturday, February 7, in Kakamega County, Mudavadi called on the public to verify job opportunities abroad through official government channels to avoid falling victim to rogue agents.

“Be cautious before accepting any job offers abroad. Youth should heed warnings from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

“Always verify the legitimacy of agents and opportunities before taking any steps,” said the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

On Friday, two Kenyan nationals recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine were found dead in Lyman City, Donetsk region.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) in a statement said its personnel recovered the remains of two Kenyan citizens near the body of another Kenyan fighter killed in the same area.

“The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that the bodies of two more Kenyan citizens who were recruited by the aggressor state of Russia to wage a criminal war against our state have been found in the vicinity of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

“They are Ombwori Denis Bagaka, born on January 30, 1987, and Wahome Simon Gititu, born on May 21, 1991, whose remains were found near the body of another killed Kenyan mercenary, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa,” read the statement in part.