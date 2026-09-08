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PS Sing’oei Issues Apology to Burundi Nationals

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei has apologised to Burundi nationals living in Kenya over harassment following President William Ruto’s recent directive on small-scale businesses.

Speaking on Monday after visiting the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi, Sing’Oei assured Burundi nationals of support to ensure they are documented or voluntarily repatriated.

“I want to say sorry to all the Burundi nationals here because of the problem that has befallen you. For so many years, you have lived in Kenya together with the Kenyan nationals. You have stayed in peace as neighbours,” Sing’oei said.

The Foreign Affairs PS noted that the directive requiring people operating unlicensed small businesses to leave the country was misunderstood.

“The other day there was a directive that those who operate small businesses without licences should vacate Kenya. Most of the people did not understand the message well, and because of that, some of you have been exposed to ridicule from neighbours and friends, and we say sorry,” he stated.

PS Sing’oei asked the Burundi nationals to remain patient as the government undertakes the documentation exercise.

“I ask you to be patient; the government will tighten security where you live so that you are not harassed where you stay. We shall also create awareness among Kenyans to understand why the government is conducting this exercise, to give us the chance to document you,” he added.

This comes after hundreds of Burundi nationals flocked to the Burundi Embassy in Nairobi seeking travel documents and other paperwork.

On Sunday, the Ministry of  Trade and Industry raised concerns over the misuse of visa applications by some foreign nationals engaging in activities outside the conditions of their entry status.

The ministry noted that some visitors have been deliberately misusing visa applications by entering Kenya as tourists or investors before engaging in activities that are not permitted under those statuses.

“There has been deliberate misuse of visa applications by some visitors, leading to persons on investor or tourist status engaging in activities contrary to the provisions of the grant.

“Owing to the high number of foreigners involved in the retail and local trade sectors, there is therefore a need to align their activities and ensure compliance with work permit provisions,” CS Lee Kinyanjui said.

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