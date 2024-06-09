PSC Appoints Peter Mbae As Head Of Government Delivery Service

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Peter Mbae as the Head of Government Delivery Service (GDS).

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, Public Service CS Moses Kuria said the appointment signifies a renewed commitment by the government to support President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Mbae as the Head of Government Delivery Service (GDS) by the Public Service Commission. This appointment signifies a renewed commitment by the government to support H.E the President Dr. William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” read the statement in part.

Mbae’s role as Head of GDS will involve overseeing the implementation of government programs and projects across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

This includes enhancing synergies, eliminating duplications, and prioritizing initiatives with the greatest socio-economic impact on citizens.

Mbae will also be responsible for tracking and reporting on the status of National Government priorities, projects, programs, and Presidential directives.

“Dr. Mbae brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served as the outgoing Head of Ministerial Programs in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management, as well as previously holding the position of Head of Ministerial Delivery Unit in the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry (MITI),” Kuria stated.

At the same time, the PSC appointed Kelvin Ligina Jumba as Secretary for Programs in the Office of the Cabinet Secretary by the Public Service Commission.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Dr. Peter Mbae and Mr. Kelvin Ligina Jumba on their new appointments and look forward to their contributions to advancing the government’s agenda,” CS Kuria added.

