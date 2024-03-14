PSC Denies Hiring Maribe As Head of Communications in CS Kuria’s Ministry

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports of former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe being appointed as Head of Communication in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

In a statement on Thursday, March 14, PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri noted that no such appointment had been made, nor had the board received a request to employ her.

“For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise,” the statement read.

The statement by PSC comes days after the Public Service CS confirmed Maribe’s appointment.

“Kuria is quoted to have said “It is true except that I am not the one who appointed her but the Public Service Commission.

On March 10, Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi thanked CS Kuria for appointing the former news presenter.

“Congratulations, Jacque Maribe. May God bless you as you serve. Asante Moses Kuria for standing with a generation, please keep doing good and stretching your hand,” Itumbi wrote.

Maribe’s appointment came in the wake of her being acquitted in Monica Kimani’s murder case which had gone on in court for almost six years.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka said there was no concrete evidence to prove that Maribe was involved in the murder which occurred on September 19, 2018.

“The evidence of the prosecution against the second accused person did not place her in the house of the deceased on the material night. There was no evidence that she had ever communicated with the deceased,” Justice Nzioka ruled.

The first suspect Jowie Irungu was found guilty of the Monica Kimani murder and was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

