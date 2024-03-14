Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

PSC Denies Hiring Maribe As Head of Communications in CS Kuria’s Ministry

By

Published

maribe 1

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports of former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe being appointed as Head of Communication in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

In a statement on Thursday, March 14, PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri noted that no such appointment had been made, nor had the board received a request to employ her.

“For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise,” the statement read.

The statement by PSC comes days after the Public Service CS confirmed Maribe’s appointment.

“Kuria is quoted to have said “It is true except that I am not the one who appointed her but the Public Service Commission.

On March 10, Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi thanked CS Kuria for appointing the former news presenter.

“Congratulations, Jacque Maribe. May God bless you as you serve. Asante Moses Kuria for standing with a generation, please keep doing good and stretching your hand,” Itumbi wrote.

Maribe’s appointment came in the wake of her being acquitted in Monica Kimani’s murder case which had gone on in court for almost six years.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka said there was no concrete evidence to prove that Maribe was involved in the murder which occurred on September 19, 2018.

“The evidence of the prosecution against the second accused person did not place her in the house of the deceased on the material night. There was no evidence that she had ever communicated with the deceased,” Justice Nzioka ruled.

The first suspect Jowie Irungu was found guilty of the Monica Kimani murder and was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

Also Read: Jowie is My Man for Life Because Our Relationship is Bound By the Holy Spirit – Gorgeous Model Reveals

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020