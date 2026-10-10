Public Health Department Suspends Hotel Meetings After Kenya’s First Ebola Case

The Ministry of Health has clarified that its suspension of meetings, seminars and conferences in hotels applies only to staff of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, dismissing reports suggesting a government-wide ban.

The clarification follows an internal memo issued by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki on October 7, 2026, directing heads of directorates, divisions and programmes within the State Department to suspend hotel-based gatherings until further notice.

The directive was issued after Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease, a strain of Ebola, on October 6, prompting the government to intensify preparedness and response measures.

In a public clarification, the department said the suspension was an internal administrative measure intended to ensure technical officers remained available to support emergency response operations.

“The suspension of meetings, conferences and seminars held in hotels applies exclusively to staff of the State Department,” the department said.

It added: “For the avoidance of doubt, this measure does not constitute a blanket suspension of Government meetings, conferences or seminars held in hotels.”

The department said the measure would help prioritise emergency preparedness, contact tracing and response activities aimed at containing the virus and preventing further transmission. It would also support the implementation of established standard operating procedures for preventing and managing Ebola and other highly contagious infectious diseases.

Under the October 7 memo, any exception to the suspension requires prior approval from the Principal Secretary’s office. Heads of the respective units were also instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directive and maintain the availability of technical officers for ongoing response operations.

The clarification came after reports on Saturday suggested that the ministry had suspended all government meetings and conferences scheduled in hotels.

Kenya confirmed its first imported Ebola case on October 6 involving a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for seven years.

The patient reportedly travelled by road from the DRC to Kampala, Uganda, before flying to Nairobi, arriving on October 3. He was taken to Nairobi Hospital for treatment but later died.

Health officials subsequently launched contact tracing to identify people who may have come into contact with the patient. By Saturday, October 10, reports indicated that 57 contacts had been identified.

The ministry’s clarification makes clear that the hotel meeting restriction is limited to the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, rather than a blanket suspension affecting other government departments.