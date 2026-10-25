Public Health Workers Suspend 94-Day Nationwide Strike

Public health officers have suspended their nationwide strike after 94 days, giving the government 30 days to deal with their grievances.

The suspension follows an intervention by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who agreed to facilitate talks with the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union. Secretary General Brown Ashira announced the decision in Kitui County on Sunday, October 25, and ordered all members back to work.

“We want to ask all our members to resume duty in the next 24 hours as we give the duration of 30 days of negotiation time to be able to see our issues being addressed,” Ashira said.

The order covers officers at border points and in county governments. The union has already signed a return-to-work formula with the Kitui County Government and expects the other counties to follow. It also expects full negotiations with the national government within the 30-day window.

The suspension is not a final settlement. The union warned that members could down their tools again if the government does not address their demands in that time.

The decision was also driven by the Ebola outbreak. The union said public health officers are key to disease surveillance and prevention, and that its members will be more effective once an agreement is reached. Kenya confirmed its first imported Ebola case this month.

The union’s demands include:

Formal government recognition of the union.

Finalising, signing and implementing its pending Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Recruiting more officers, and posting and paying interns nationwide.

Converting contract and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) jobs into permanent and pensionable terms.

Paying risk allowances and improving working conditions to strengthen disease surveillance and outbreak response.

The union also opposed the transfer of personnel and assets to the Kenya National Public Health Institute without proper stakeholder consultation or an independent budget.

The strike is part of a wider row between the two levels of government over who must honour health sector agreements. Former Council of Governors Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi has accused the Ministry of Health of fuelling repeated health worker strikes by failing to honour agreements. Duale has blamed counties for delays in absorbing more than 7,400 UHC workers into payrolls, saying Ksh8.6 billion was set aside for the move.

With talks now under way, attention turns to Duale and the union leadership to settle the remaining issues before the 30 days run out.