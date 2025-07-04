Connect with us

News

Public Outrage as Ruto's Ksh1.2 Billion State House Church Sparks Debate on Leadership Priorities

President Ruto is building a Kshs 1.2bn church at the state house.
President Ruto is building a Kshs 1.2bn church at the state house.

A storm of public outrage has erupted across Kenya following reports that President William Ruto’s administration plans to build an 8,000-seater mega-church within the State House grounds, at an estimated cost of Ksh1.2 billion.

The news has triggered intense criticism from both citizens and political leaders, who argue that such an extravagant project is out of touch with the country’s harsh economic realities – escalating unemployment, underfunded hospitals, and struggling schools.

President Ruto, defending the project, responded, “Hapa State House nilikuta kanisa ya mabati… I have no apologies to make for building a church at State House. Na sijengi na pesa ya serikali. Mimi najenga na pesa yangu,” asserting that the construction would be funded from his personal resources, not taxpayer money.

Architectural plans reveal the church will feature grand stained-glass windows and prominent crosses, symbolizing a full-scale religious sanctuary. However, the president’s assurance has done little to calm public fury. Many believe that, regardless of funding sources, the focus on such a project sends the wrong message at a time when essential services remain critically underfunded.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya was among the first to speak out, reminding the president that Kenya is a secular nation, as stated in Article 8 of the Constitution. He accused Ruto of hiding behind religion to mask poor governance and ignoring the suffering of ordinary Kenyans.

Other critics echoed these concerns. Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru described the project as a clear case of misplaced priorities, while exiled activist Miguna Miguna termed it “primitive plunder” and an outright misuse of office.

The Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) has threatened legal action, arguing that the church violates constitutional principles and promotes religious favoritism.

As Kenyans struggle with rising living costs and poor public services, many view the proposed Ksh1.2 billion church as a stark symbol of disconnected leadership and misplaced valuess.

