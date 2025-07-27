Public Schools on the Brink as Capitation Crisis Deepens

Kenya’s public education system is wobbling on the brink of collapse, with hundreds of schools facing imminent closure or auction due to a severe and escalating capitation shortfall. Mounting debts, drastic funding cuts, and ballooning operational costs have pushed schools especially in rural areas into survival mode, with many institutions relying on personal loans, donations, or facing auction threats from suppliers.

At the heart of the crisis is the government’s persistent delay and reduction in capitation funds, a burden that has steadily worsened since 2019. According to the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), the government has failed to disburse approximately KSh18.06 billion in capitation for the first and second terms of 2025 alone, leaving a per-learner funding gap of about KSh6,000. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi recently admitted the shortfall, describing the current funding model as “unsustainable,” citing budgetary constraints worsened by increased enrollment.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) has sounded the alarm, with former chair Kahi Indimuli revealing that schools are collectively owed a staggering KSh68 billion in cumulative arrears. Indimuli recalled co-authoring a petition to Parliament before leaving office, warning that unless swift action is taken, the constitutional promise of free and compulsory education risks becoming hollow. His sentiments were echoed by Makueni KESSHA Chair Johnstone Ndivo, who warned that declining capitation will inevitably lead to widespread school closures and a surge in student dropouts.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba clarified that while capitation hasn’t been scrapped, it has been drastically slashed for the current financial year. The constitutionally mandated annual capitation per student in senior school KSh22,244 has been reduced to just KSh16,900. Kibra MP Peter Orero criticized the move, stating, “We are just giving a child Sh2,000 to attend a school that needs Sh20,000 to run properly. Then we wonder why they drop out.”

The consequences are particularly dire in rural schools, where principals have taken personal loans often through Mwalimu Sacco and colleagues are contributing funds to allow school heads to attend national conferences. KUPPET Secretary General Akello Misori described how some schools are “literally surviving on donations of food and learning materials from well-wishers.” He also raised alarm over credible threats of auction from suppliers due to unpaid debts.

Rising commodity prices have made matters worse. The cost of essentials such as photocopy paper, rice, and sugar has surged since the last capitation review over seven years ago. In response, KESSHA has proposed substantial fee increases, with national schools potentially raising annual fees from KSh53,554 to KSh73,182. Experts like Dr. Emmanuel Manyasa of Usawa Agenda have warned that these cuts threaten to undo hard-won gains in access to education, particularly for vulnerable learners from poor households.

Parents, like Margaret Naliaka from Bungoma, are questioning the reality of “free education” when families must still pay for lunch, textbooks, and extra teachers. Meanwhile, school heads risk disciplinary action if they attempt to raise funds locally to bridge the deficit.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has demanded that lawmakers prioritize education funding and halt any further cuts to capitation. Secretary General Collins Oyuu criticized the government’s spending priorities, arguing, “The economic state of the country should not come at the cost of our children’s future.”

Members of the Parliamentary Education Committee have pledged to push for increased allocations. MP Rebecca Tonkei urged Treasury to return to Parliament with a supplementary budget request to meet the constitutional funding requirement. “We cannot shift the responsibility of educating our children back to parents,” she warned.

With public pressure increasing, stakeholders are urging comprehensive reforms in education financing including alternative funding mechanisms, transparency in disbursement, and an end to political lip service before Kenya’s public education system crumbles entirely.