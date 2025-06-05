Public Schools on the Brink As Sh64 Billion Capitation Arrears Cripple Free Education

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenya’s public schools are grappling with a funding crisis that threatens the very promise of free education after Education CS Julius Ogamba admitted to Ksh64 billion in unpaid capitation fees owed to institutions nationwide. Despite an approved annual allocation of Sh22,244 per secondary student, only Sh8,818.61 was disbursed for Term 1, covering roughly 50 percent of the intended funds and leaving a funding gap of Sh7.5 billion this year.

Primary schools received Sh1,420 per learner annually – far below the Sh2,238 recommended paid out in a 50:30:20 ratio across terms. Junior secondary schools also got just half of the Sh15,043 allocated per learner. Even co-curricular activities in primary schools were underfunded, with only Sh36 of the Sh76 allocation reaching schools; the remainder is held by the Ministry for national events.

Parliamentarians warned that delayed disbursements from the National Treasury risk collapsing the free education policy amid swelling enrollments.

Committee Chair Julius Melly asked, “Can we truly offer free education with growing numbers and limited resources?” Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui went further, calling for honest cost-sharing with parents rather than “perpetuating the illusion of free education”.

Strikes loom and extracurricular programs hang in the balance, stakeholders agree urgent intervention be it through constitutional fund protection or a revised funding model which is essential to rescue Kenya’s ailing free education dream.

Read:https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/govt-disburses-ksh-30-5-billion-capitation-funds-to-schools/