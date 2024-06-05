Public Service Commission Appoints Paul Famba as New CEO

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Paul Famba as its new Secretary and chief executive officer (CEO).

In a statement on Wednesday, June 5, PSC said Famba will serve in the position for five years effective August 1, 2024.

“The Public Service Commission has appointed Mr. Paul Famba as the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Commission for a period of five years with effect from 1st August 2024.The Commission made the appointment in the exercise of its powers under Section 15(2) of the Public Service Commission Act,” read the PSC statement in part.

Famba will replace Simon Rotich whose tenure as Secretary and Chief Executive Officer comes to an end in July 2024.

Rotich assumed the top role on August 1, 2019, and has since completed his five-year tenure.

The incoming CEO who is currently the Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Arts degree in Peace and Conflict Management from Kenyatta University.

Famba will also bring to the Commission a wealth of experience as a career administrator, having served in senior positions in the Government as Assistant County Commissioner, State Protocol Officer, Deputy County Commissioner, and Director of Administration.

The new CEO was also recognized and awarded by President William Ruto with the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) and the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW).

PSC last month announced an open vacancy for the position of CEO through an advertisement published by a local daily.

The commission shortlisted 11 candidates for the top position including Paul Famba.

The others were Brian Muithya Mutie, Judy Wangechi, Irene Cherotich Asienga, Sylvester Odhiambo Obong’o, Mahat Osman Shale, Joan Machayo, Christopher Leparan Tialal, Bahati Keranga Mwita, Gababo Dido Jillo and Juliana Nashipae Yiapan.

