Public Stunned As Sonko Buys A Cow For 800K To Gift President Uhuru Kenyatta

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stunned the public at the Nairobi International Show when he splashed 800,000 shillings to buy a cow. as gift to President Uhuru Kenyatta. On Wednesday, October 2, during the 118th Nairobi International Trade Fair, Sonko outbid other buyers to purchase a 630Kgs bull at Sh800,000 as a gift for Uhuru.

“The cow will go for Sh800,000 for the president from the Nairobi governor,” the auctioneer announced. Sonko also splashed an additional Sh690,000 on another cow during a second auction, bringing his total spend to Sh1,490,000 for the cows which are classified as champion breeds(Boran).

The fair which commenced on Sunday, September 29 is a seven-day event that brings together people from all parts of the world, from all possible sectors of various economies, to showcase their trades and innovations while exchanging ideas that have continued to power development within Nairobi as a City.

“We truly, are proud and honoured to host you all throughout this week. This recognition is also proof that indeed, Nairobi presents endless opportunities for all the innovators, traders and exhibitors represented here today, given that as a City, we have a population of about seven (7) million, that presents a huge market and labour pool for any discerning enterprise,” Sonko said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opened the Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park Showground on Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the official opening of the 2019 Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park Showground in the company of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other dignitaries.

He said the government is undertaking measures to ensure that a new generation of farmers emerge to sustain the agricultural sector in the country.

The President said there is need to ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector by encouraging the participation of the nation’s youth through technology and innovation.

“In order to foster the participation of the youth in agriculture, my government has prioritized the creation and adoption of programmes that ease access to land, financing, mechanization and knowledge among our youth,” the President said.

