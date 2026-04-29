Public Universities Hit by KSh13 Billion Budget Cut as Funding Crisis Deepens

Public universities across Kenya are struggling with a deepening financial crisis following a government decision to slash funding by approximately KSh13 billion under the current higher education financing model.

New data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reveals that leading institutions, including the University of Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), and Egerton University, have recorded the steepest reductions over a three-year period between the 2023/24 and 2025/26 financial years.

At the University of Nairobi, government capitation dropped sharply from KSh2.44 billion in 2023/24 to KSh947.8 million in 2024/25, before declining further to KSh534.79 million in the current financial year. A similar trend was observed at JKUAT, where funding fell from KSh2.5 billion to KSh474.83 million over the same period.

Egerton University also experienced a significant decline, with allocations shrinking from KSh1.73 billion to KSh365.24 million. Other major institutions, including Kenyatta University, Moi University, and Maseno University, were not spared, with funding dropping from over KSh1 billion to just above KSh600 million.

Technical institutions were among the hardest hit. The Technical University of Mombasa saw its funding plummet from KSh1.06 billion to KSh90.9 million, while the Technical University of Kenya recorded a drop from over KSh1.1 billion to KSh172 million. The KNBS report also highlights a decline in the number of government-sponsored students. At the University of Nairobi, beneficiaries dropped from 23,666 to 10,859 before rising again to 19,114. However, trends varied across institutions. For instance, Masinde Muliro University recorded an increase in sponsored students despite reduced funding, indicating inconsistencies in allocation patterns.

“The data raises serious concerns about the reliability and sustainability of university funding under the current model,” the KNBS report noted, pointing to widening disparities in access to higher education support.

Under the existing framework, only students placed in public universities qualify for government scholarships, while all students – both in public and private institutions – can access loans through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

The funding cuts come just months before the September intake, as thousands of 2025 KCSE candidates apply for university placement. The developments have intensified debate over the long-term viability of the funding model and its impact on access, equity, and quality in higher education.