Pumwani Health Workers On Strike, Demands Unpaid Salaries

(KDRTV)-Health workers at Pumwani Maternity Hospital have down their tools on Monday to disclose their displeasure over unpaid salaries

KDRTV has confirmed that the workers who went on strike are those employed under a contract

The 70 medical practitioners is reported to have missed their salaries since November

Read also:Sonko Makes First Public Appearance After Freed From Bars

The administrator of the hospital Goeffrey Mosiria admitted that indeed the workers had not been paid for the last four months,

“Yes they have not been paid since November but the process of payment is ongoing at the county government. We forwarded the list of those nurses and doctors and anytime from today they will receive their pay,” said Mosiria.

However, he confirmed that the operations at the health facilities are ongoing since the workers striking are hired on a short term

“I want to inform members of the public that there is no strike in Pumwani. Our county nurses, doctors and other cadres are at work,” he said.

The workers who were led by Peter Mwangi and Judith Adongo

affirmed that they will not resume until their pending salaries are paid

They further accused the hospital management of frustrating them and intimidating them.